Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

