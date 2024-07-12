Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
