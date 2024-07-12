Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRML. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of TRML opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

