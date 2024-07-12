Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,072 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average volume of 1,507 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

