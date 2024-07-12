Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 769% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,324 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

