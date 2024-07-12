TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Up 2.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
