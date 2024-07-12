Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Patrick Lutzy Buys 700 Shares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Lutzy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$716.90 million.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

About Transcontinental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

