TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 5.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.33 and last traded at $139.46. Approximately 320,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 750,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock valued at $29,216,357 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

