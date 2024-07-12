Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $208.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

