Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 290.7% in June

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.23 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

