Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

