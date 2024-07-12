Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Trimble by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.6 %

TRMB opened at $56.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

