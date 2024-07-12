TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSIW stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSIW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the period.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

