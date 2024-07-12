Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSU opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.62. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.08. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.