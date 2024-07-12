Truist Financial Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

