Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 122.2% in June

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.85 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

