Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $473.00 to $515.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $521.03 and last traded at $515.44, with a volume of 31504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.88.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.27.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

