Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

