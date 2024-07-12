UBS Group Trims E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Target Price to $4.20

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

