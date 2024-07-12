UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UGI by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in UGI by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.06 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UGI Company Profile

Free Report

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

