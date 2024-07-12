Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CEO James P. Scholhamer Sells 26,608 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $10,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

