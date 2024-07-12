United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of United Natural Foods worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

