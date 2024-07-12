Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 295.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

