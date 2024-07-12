Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of UMGNF opened at $29.55 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

