Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.