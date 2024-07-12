UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 157,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,084,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $770.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.