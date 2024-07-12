UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 157,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,084,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
UP Fintech Trading Down 1.3 %
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
