Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 4.3%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89. 550,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,960,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Upwork Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

