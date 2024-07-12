Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.41. 899,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,202,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

