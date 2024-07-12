USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.