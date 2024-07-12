Valentine Chitalu Acquires 2,750,000 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu bought 2,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).
Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
About Alma Metals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alma Metals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.