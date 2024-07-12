Valentine Chitalu Acquires 2,750,000 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu bought 2,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).

Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).

Alma Metals Stock Performance

About Alma Metals

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

