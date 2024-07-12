Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE VLO opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
