Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $262.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.