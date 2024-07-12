Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $4,461,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 137.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.19 and its 200-day moving average is $352.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

