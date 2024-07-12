Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

VNDA stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.56 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.