Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

VNDA stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 389,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

