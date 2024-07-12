VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $315.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.04 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $278.63 and a one year high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

