Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

