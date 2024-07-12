Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,664,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSV stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

