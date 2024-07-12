Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,618,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $178.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

