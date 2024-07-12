Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.