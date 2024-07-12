Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ventas by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 334,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

