Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.83. 2,804,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,697,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 60,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 324,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $9,589,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

