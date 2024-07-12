Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $11.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.