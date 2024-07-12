Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

