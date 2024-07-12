Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Raised to $30.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,502 shares of company stock valued at $814,205. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

