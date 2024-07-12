Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vita Coco traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 337,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 670,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several other research firms have also commented on COCO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,502 shares of company stock worth $814,205. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.