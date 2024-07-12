Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VZLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
