Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE:VNO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,564,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 572,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,824,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

