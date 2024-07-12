VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VOXX International Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

