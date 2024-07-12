VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
VOXX International Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
