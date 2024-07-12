VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

