Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

VOYA stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.